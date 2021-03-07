Janice Jarrett Castor
Janice Jarrett Castor, 84, of Greenville, wife of the late Charles Gordon Castor, died Monday, March 1, 2021.
Born in Kannapolis, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Viola Strutton Jarrett. Janice and Charles were married almost 60 years. They loved going to The Little Theatre, Peace Center, class reunions, family gatherings, and visiting Asheville, where they made their first home together. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling.
Janice was a devoted stay at home mom, who raised and nurtured her four children. She was always involved in her children's activities; such as all sports, band, dance, and theatre. She was the mom that everyone knew could mend and sew anything. For many years she sewed band uniforms for school and created and altered dance costumes for performances. After her children were educated, she began volunteering at the Greenville County School District, then accepted employment as a library clerk at Arrington Elementary for 10 years and retired from Berea Elementary after 15 years as a Computer Lab teacher. After retirement, she continued volunteering at Berea Elementary weekly in the media center for another 18 years. Janice was a longtime member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church since 1967.
Janice loved going to the library and was an avid reader. She enjoyed swapping and sharing books with others. She always kept in touch with her friends and co-workers, and enjoyed their weekly luncheons together. She enjoyed gardening and sewing for many years. Spending time with her grandchildren was a joy for her, as well as being involved in their activities.
She is survived by four children, Charles Blake Castor and wife, Renee Barker Castor, Jeanne Castor, Keith Castor and wife, Debra Hannon Castor, and Eric Castor; four grandchildren, Jessica Castor, Cameron Castor, Kaitlyn Castor Mac Lain and husband, Sean Mac Lain, and Morgan Castor; sister, June (George) Caudle; brother, Dan (Annie Lee) Jarrett; sister, Sylvia Overcash; and sister, Ann (Buck) Parker.
A memorial service in her honor Janice will be held at St. Michael's, 2619 August St., Greenville, SC 29605, Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. Please register your attendance for the memorial service using this link: www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b44aaad23a4f58-memorial1
A graveside service will be held in Center Grove Lutheran Cemetery in Kannapolis, Tuesday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements. All attendees are requested to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
or www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 7, 2021.