Janice Irby Evans
Mrs. Janice Irby Evans, 93, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis with Jamie Welch officiating.
Mrs. Evans was born July 20, 1927, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late William "Red" Crawford Irby Sr. and Geneva Marie Hallman Irby. Janice graduated from Cannon High School and was a homemaker, caring for her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rayfield Evans; son, Joseph Randy Evans; sisters, Kathy Irby Aldmon and Louise Irby; and five brothers, William "Bill" Irby Jr., Harry "Mickey" Irby, Charles Buddy Irby, Jerry O'Neil Irby and Robert Earl Irby.
Mrs. Evans is survived by daughter-in-law, Nancy Sossoman Evans; two granddaughters, Shea McNabb and husband, Bryan of Oak Island and Amber Kepley and husband, Justin of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and five great grandchildren, Kaetlyn Fulcher and husband, Burke, Tanner McNabb, Garrison Kepley, Gannon Kepley and Gibson Kepley.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.