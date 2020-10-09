Menu
Janice Irby Evans
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Janice Irby Evans

Mrs. Janice Irby Evans, 93, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis with Jamie Welch officiating.

Mrs. Evans was born July 20, 1927, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late William "Red" Crawford Irby Sr. and Geneva Marie Hallman Irby. Janice graduated from Cannon High School and was a homemaker, caring for her family and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Rayfield Evans; son, Joseph Randy Evans; sisters, Kathy Irby Aldmon and Louise Irby; and five brothers, William "Bill" Irby Jr., Harry "Mickey" Irby, Charles Buddy Irby, Jerry O'Neil Irby and Robert Earl Irby.

Mrs. Evans is survived by daughter-in-law, Nancy Sossoman Evans; two granddaughters, Shea McNabb and husband, Bryan of Oak Island and Amber Kepley and husband, Justin of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and five great grandchildren, Kaetlyn Fulcher and husband, Burke, Tanner McNabb, Garrison Kepley, Gannon Kepley and Gibson Kepley.

Lady's Funeral Home

www.ladysfunerlhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
, Kannapolis, North Carolina
Lady's Funeral Home
