Janice Workman Cauble
1958 - 2020
Mrs. Janice Workman Cauble, 62, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at home in Kannapolis.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Lady's Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cauble was born June 24, 1958, at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C. She was the daughter of the late Darrell Curtis Workman and Gladys Marie Blankenship Workman.

Janice started as a teller with First Union then Wachovia and eventually worked her way up to an International Credit Specialist with Wells Fargo. One of the highlights of her career was traveling to Hong Kong to train specialists there. Some of Janice's favorite activities included snow skiing, SCUBA diving, winter camping in tents, gardening and raising tomatoes, going to the beach and was an avid watcher of true crime television.

Mrs. Cauble is survived by her husband, Alan Cauble; daughter, Dara Cauble of Kannapolis; brother, Lewis Workman; nephew, Michael Workman of Concord and her loving Dachshund, Finn.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Im so sorry to hear of my cousin Janices passing. Prayers of comfort to her family and loved ones.
Katrina Workman Kessel
October 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of my cousin Janice =O<û Prayers to her family for comfort e
Veronica Workman
October 10, 2020
We are so sad to hear of our wonderful neice passing=sending our condolences to Alan, Dara, Lewis and Michael. Prayers for comfort at this very difficult time!
Evelyn McGlothlin
October 10, 2020