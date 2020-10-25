Jason Lee Newell
February 16, 1985 - October 21, 2020
Jason Lee Newell, 35, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Jason was born Feb. 16, 1985, in Concord, to Richard Franklin Newell III and Cindy Connell Newell.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Gary MacDonald of Bogers Chapel UMC. Jason will be laid to rest at Bogers Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, following the service.
Jason had a huge heart and everybody loved him. He was a caring person who will be truly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Memorials may be made in Jason's memory to the American Heart Association
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.