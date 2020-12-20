Officer Jason Nicholas ShupingNovember 15, 1995 - December 16, 2020Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping, 25, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, while serving his community with Concord Police Department.He was born Nov. 15, 1995, in Rowan County, to Richard Dane and Lynn Karriker Shuping. Jason was a 2014 graduate of East Rowan High School where he excelled athletically with the football and track teams and was a member of Honors Chorus He attended UNC-Pembroke where he was a student athlete on the track team, majored in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and minored in Terrorism Studies before graduating magna cum laude in 2018. While attending UNCP, he was a member of Ester G. Maynor Honors College. Jason then attended and graduated from B.L.E.T. at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2019 and was recognized as the top shooter in his class. He then began his career as a law enforcement officer with the City of Concord where he was currently serving with David District Team 3. Officer Shuping excelled naturally through the Police Academy and was recognized for his academic knowledge and his application in the field with numerous commendations. He had a desire to be the best officer that he could be.Jason was a former Boy Scout with Troop 351, and a member of Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith where he was a member of the Shiloh Ringers Handbell Choir, enjoyed volunteering with Vacation Bible School and participating with youth and adult mission trips. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jason enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed vacationing in Wilmington. He was a well-rounded guy that could be found cheering on the Carolina Panthers, working on home improvement projects, eating enough for two people, or finding a way to help those in need; but that which was most important to him was his work in law enforcement. Jason had a larger than life personality and a smile that could light up the room; many words could describe him, but "hero" and "humble" would be the most accurate.He is survived by his wife, Haylee Gardner Shuping, whom he married Sept. 15, 2018; his parents, Richard Dane Shuping and Lynn Karriker Shuping; brother, Richard Paul Shuping and wife, Courtney, of Salisbury; sister, Laura Allman and husband, Lynn, of Salisbury; half-sister, Terri Hosch and husband, Phillip, of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Andrea Grubb Gardner of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Brandon Paul Gardner of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Karriker; paternal grandparents, Doug and Frances Shuping; and uncle, Garland Shuping.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC Highway 49 North, in Concord, with the Rev.Richard Myers officiating. Burial with full honors will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery in Faith.Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell