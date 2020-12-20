Menu
Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping
1995 - 2020
BORN
1995
DIED
2020
Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping

November 15, 1995 - December 16, 2020

Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping, 25, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, while serving his community with Concord Police Department.

He was born Nov. 15, 1995, in Rowan County, to Richard Dane and Lynn Karriker Shuping. Jason was a 2014 graduate of East Rowan High School where he excelled athletically with the football and track teams and was a member of Honors Chorus He attended UNC-Pembroke where he was a student athlete on the track team, majored in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and minored in Terrorism Studies before graduating magna cum laude in 2018. While attending UNCP, he was a member of Ester G. Maynor Honors College. Jason then attended and graduated from B.L.E.T. at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 2019 and was recognized as the top shooter in his class. He then began his career as a law enforcement officer with the City of Concord where he was currently serving with David District Team 3. Officer Shuping excelled naturally through the Police Academy and was recognized for his academic knowledge and his application in the field with numerous commendations. He had a desire to be the best officer that he could be.

Jason was a former Boy Scout with Troop 351, and a member of Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith where he was a member of the Shiloh Ringers Handbell Choir, enjoyed volunteering with Vacation Bible School and participating with youth and adult mission trips. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jason enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed vacationing in Wilmington. He was a well-rounded guy that could be found cheering on the Carolina Panthers, working on home improvement projects, eating enough for two people, or finding a way to help those in need; but that which was most important to him was his work in law enforcement. Jason had a larger than life personality and a smile that could light up the room; many words could describe him, but "hero" and "humble" would be the most accurate.

He is survived by his wife, Haylee Gardner Shuping, whom he married Sept. 15, 2018; his parents, Richard Dane Shuping and Lynn Karriker Shuping; brother, Richard Paul Shuping and wife, Courtney, of Salisbury; sister, Laura Allman and husband, Lynn, of Salisbury; half-sister, Terri Hosch and husband, Phillip, of Salisbury; mother-in-law, Andrea Grubb Gardner of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Brandon Paul Gardner of Salisbury; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Karriker; paternal grandparents, Doug and Frances Shuping; and uncle, Garland Shuping.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC Highway 49 North, in Concord, with the Rev.Richard Myers officiating. Burial with full honors will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery in Faith.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell

www.powlesfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
4751 NC Highway 49 North, Concord, NC
Dec
22
Burial
Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery
Faith, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service and dedication. May God bless your young wife and family always. Prayers
Kelly
December 23, 2020
Thank you for your service well appreciated your job is done all of your brothers and sisters on earth aplaud you may you gain your wings to fly we love you
Liv
December 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Jason's family.
Thank you for your service Officer Shuping
Debbie Stegall
December 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this officer. I pray that God will hold all his family members tight as they mourn the loss of their son, brother, husband, uncle. Thank you for your service and sacrifice Officer Shuping. #4434
Chris
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss,I lost a 23 year old son ,so I know the pain,I will be praying for your family
Ella culp
December 21, 2020
RIP Officer Shuping. Thank you for your sacrifice. I wish there were words to comfort your family but I can only say I will be praying for them in this time of need. My son is also a 27 yo police officer and I can’t imagine having to be in your position. My heart breaks for you all. I do know he will be looking down and protecting you and others from a higher place now.
Wendy
Friend
December 21, 2020
My condolences goes out to you and your family. May God Bless You
Joan Cauble
December 20, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss, I went to school with Lynn Karriker. Prayers for you all.
Jeanette Rowland Hewitt
December 20, 2020
My heart goes out to Jason’s family. I am a mom to an officer in NH. May your memories help you through the hard times. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
December 20, 2020
