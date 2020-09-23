Jayson Anthony AllenJayson Anthony Allen, 55, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home, after years of declining health.Jay was born in Concord, the son of Kirby and Patricia Allen. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Lambert Allen; sister, Donna Allen Holloway; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. C.D. Lambert; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Pearl Allen.Jay is survived by his children, Michael Moore and Dawn Moore both of Mooresville, and Matthew Allen of Rockwell; grandchildren, Shayla and Ava Moore of Mooresville; father, Kirby Allen of Rockwell; brother, Kirby C. Allen Jr. and wife, Judy, of Concord; and numerous nieces and nephews.There are no service plans at this time.Carolina Cremation