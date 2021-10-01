Menu
Jeanette Waters Lawrence
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jeanette Waters Lawrence

October 29, 1933 - September 28, 2021

Jeanette Waters Lawrence, 87, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home, after a period of declining health.

She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Pinetown, to the late Addie Waters and Gladys Alligood Waters.

Jeanette was a military wife, she enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching all sports on TV. She also loved hosting the annual family reunion.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Lawrence; and a brother, Kenneth Waters.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Tony Lawrence of Morrisville; and a daughter, Dina Lawrence of Kannapolis.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the home of Mrs. Lawrence.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
the home of Mrs. Lawrence
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
