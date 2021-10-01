Jeanette Waters LawrenceOctober 29, 1933 - September 28, 2021Jeanette Waters Lawrence, 87, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home, after a period of declining health.She was born Oct. 29, 1933, in Pinetown, to the late Addie Waters and Gladys Alligood Waters.Jeanette was a military wife, she enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching all sports on TV. She also loved hosting the annual family reunion.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Eugene Lawrence; and a brother, Kenneth Waters.Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Tony Lawrence of Morrisville; and a daughter, Dina Lawrence of Kannapolis.A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at the home of Mrs. Lawrence.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home