Jeanette Marie Smith Williams
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Jeanette Marie Smith Williams

March 3, 1952 - September 2, 2021

Ms. Jeanette Marie Smith Williams, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Accordius Health of Concord.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Following the visitation, attendees are invited to fellowship at the home of Jeff and Dusti Williams until 6 p.m.

Jeanette was born March 3, 1952, in Orange County, Ind., and was the daughter of the late Cleo and Elizabeth Casey Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Kearney; and brothers, Carl, Jim, Stevie, Dennis, and Guy Smith.

Jeanette enjoyed quilting, knitting, ceramics and was an avid reader. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffery Williams and wife, Dusti, Faith Williams, Peter Williams, and Stephen Williams and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Chad and Kenny Cochran, and Isaac Cannon; sister, Rosie Boyd; brothers, Tommy, Micky, and Gerald Smith; numerous nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends who will miss Jeanette dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
