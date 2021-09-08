Jeanette Marie Smith WilliamsMarch 3, 1952 - September 2, 2021Ms. Jeanette Marie Smith Williams, 69, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Accordius Health of Concord.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Following the visitation, attendees are invited to fellowship at the home of Jeff and Dusti Williams until 6 p.m.Jeanette was born March 3, 1952, in Orange County, Ind., and was the daughter of the late Cleo and Elizabeth Casey Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Juanita Kearney; and brothers, Carl, Jim, Stevie, Dennis, and Guy Smith.Jeanette enjoyed quilting, knitting, ceramics and was an avid reader. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeffery Williams and wife, Dusti, Faith Williams, Peter Williams, and Stephen Williams and wife, Laura; grandchildren, Chad and Kenny Cochran, and Isaac Cannon; sister, Rosie Boyd; brothers, Tommy, Micky, and Gerald Smith; numerous nieces, nephews; and many other relatives and friends who will miss Jeanette dearly.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home