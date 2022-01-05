Jennifer Lynn Frye
July 18, 1976 - December 30, 2021
Born July 18, 1976, Jennifer Lynn Frye left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles, and her cherished aunt, Debbie.
She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Maleri Frye-Bonifacio; devoted parents, Randall Sr. and Patricia Frye; brother, Randall Jr. and wife, Amy Frye; nephew, Caleb Frye; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jennifer was known for her kindness to all, loving carefree spirit, and her contagious laughter.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Crossroads Apostolic Church, 143 Apostolic Rd. in Bradley, W.Va., with Pastors Roger Frye and Tim Vicars officiating.
