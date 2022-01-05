Heaven is a little sweeter, a little brighter, and a lot more fun with Jenn. She was a great woman who is loved by so many. My heart breaks for her family and friends who like myself are still in shock. May the Lord comfort and keep you all during this difficult time. Jenn will forever be beautiful and forever young. I am so blessed to be able to call Jenn my friend. She will be missed and never forgotten.

Ashley Madison Friend January 4, 2022