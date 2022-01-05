Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jennifer Lynn Frye
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Jennifer Lynn Frye

July 18, 1976 - December 30, 2021

Born July 18, 1976, Jennifer Lynn Frye left this earth to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, several uncles, and her cherished aunt, Debbie.

She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Maleri Frye-Bonifacio; devoted parents, Randall Sr. and Patricia Frye; brother, Randall Jr. and wife, Amy Frye; nephew, Caleb Frye; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jennifer was known for her kindness to all, loving carefree spirit, and her contagious laughter.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Crossroads Apostolic Church, 143 Apostolic Rd. in Bradley, W.Va., with Pastors Roger Frye and Tim Vicars officiating.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Crossroads Apostolic Church
143 Apostolic Road, Bradley, WV
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Heaven is a little sweeter, a little brighter, and a lot more fun with Jenn. She was a great woman who is loved by so many. My heart breaks for her family and friends who like myself are still in shock. May the Lord comfort and keep you all during this difficult time. Jenn will forever be beautiful and forever young. I am so blessed to be able to call Jenn my friend. She will be missed and never forgotten.
Ashley Madison
Friend
January 4, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results