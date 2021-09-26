Jerrel Everett JamesSeptember 17, 1947 - September 22, 2021Mr. Jerrel Everett James, 74, of China Grove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.A private family service honoring Jerrel's life was held at Carolina Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Robert Howard.Jerrel was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Chesterfield County, S.C., a son of the late Spofford James and Bessie Tucker James. In his earlier years, Jerrel, served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, worked at Ronson's Hydraulics in Charlotte, and Phillip Morris in Concord, where he retired.Although he enjoyed farming and riding ATVs his true passion was his faith, his family, and helping others. Over the years, Jerrel served as a Sunday school Director, Sunday school Teacher, Deacon, Vacation Bible School Leader, Homecoming Committee, and Benevolence Committee for his church.He was a current member of Charity Baptist Church and previous member of Lakewood Baptist Church both located in Kannapolis. He was also a member of the Cannon Memorial Masonic Lodge 626.Jerrel is greatly missed but leaves behind a legacy his family will continue to cherish for generations.He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, who he has been reunited with and is celebrating at the feet of Jesus, Judy Ann Goodman James.He is survived by three children, Kimberly J. Barrier (Walter), Gwendolyn L. Atkinson (Brian), Chad E. James (Aline); three grandchildren, Hillari Atkinson, ReeAnn Chastain, Everett James; and one sibling, Margaret Sheets.In addition to his parents, Jerrel was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers.Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests donations be made in Jerrel's Memory to the NC Baptist Children's Home, 10 Farmview Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360.Whitley's Funeral Home