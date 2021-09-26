Menu
Jerrel Everett James
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jerrel Everett James

September 17, 1947 - September 22, 2021

Mr. Jerrel Everett James, 74, of China Grove, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

A private family service honoring Jerrel's life was held at Carolina Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Robert Howard.

Jerrel was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Chesterfield County, S.C., a son of the late Spofford James and Bessie Tucker James. In his earlier years, Jerrel, served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, worked at Ronson's Hydraulics in Charlotte, and Phillip Morris in Concord, where he retired.

Although he enjoyed farming and riding ATVs his true passion was his faith, his family, and helping others. Over the years, Jerrel served as a Sunday school Director, Sunday school Teacher, Deacon, Vacation Bible School Leader, Homecoming Committee, and Benevolence Committee for his church.

He was a current member of Charity Baptist Church and previous member of Lakewood Baptist Church both located in Kannapolis. He was also a member of the Cannon Memorial Masonic Lodge 626.

Jerrel is greatly missed but leaves behind a legacy his family will continue to cherish for generations.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, who he has been reunited with and is celebrating at the feet of Jesus, Judy Ann Goodman James.

He is survived by three children, Kimberly J. Barrier (Walter), Gwendolyn L. Atkinson (Brian), Chad E. James (Aline); three grandchildren, Hillari Atkinson, ReeAnn Chastain, Everett James; and one sibling, Margaret Sheets.

In addition to his parents, Jerrel was preceded in death by three sisters and seven brothers.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests donations be made in Jerrel's Memory to the NC Baptist Children's Home, 10 Farmview Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Family. Jerrel was a pleasure to work with, and a nice guy. Always willing to help, and give advice to make things easier. Heaven gained another Angel, may he watch over his family from above. Rise High
Crystal Miller
September 26, 2021
Prayers for the family. I worked with Jerrel at Philip Morris. He was always a kind and upbeat fellow. A pleasure to work with. RIP, James.
Gary Odrosky
Work
September 26, 2021
Kim, Chad & Gwen, we are shocked and saddened to hear of Jerrell´s passing. We always thought so much of him. May it bring you comfort to know he is with Jesus and his beloved Judy. May God be with you during the difficult days ahead.
Jesse & Janis Laws
September 26, 2021
