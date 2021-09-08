Menu
Jerry Dale Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Jerry Dale Brown

Mr. Jerry Dale Brown, 81, of China Grove, went to his Heavenly Home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at First Wesleyan Church. The Rev. Scott Wheeler will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.

Mr. Brown was born July 12, 1940, in Swepsonville. He was a son of the late Zelma Brown and Olla McDaniel Brown.

He was an active member of First Wesleyan Church. Jerry enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He also coached youth football and baseball. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. Jerry later retired as a master police officer from the Charlotte Police.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Westmoreland Brown; three children, Tammy Brown, Karen Barr and Tim Cook; three sisters, Florine Brown Bateman, Hazel Brown Brooks and Evelyn Brown Southers; and two brothers, Kenneth Lee Brown and Douglas Lee Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by wife, Nancy Payne Brown; three children, Jerry Michael Brown and wife, Peggy, of Mount Gilead, Kimberly Ann Elmore and husband, Chris, of Huger, S.C., and Deanna Shue and husband, Tim, of Kannapolis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
First Wesleyan Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Ben, Leah, Kendle and Waylon
September 8, 2021
Your Carolina Lanterns family
September 8, 2021
Dot Holt and Mike Elmore
September 7, 2021
Kim, we rejoice with you and your family in your Dad´s homecoming; We shed tears with you for your loss; We lift you up in our hearts for peace and comfort; And we pray that each Day gets better and better. Much
Frank and Carol Jones
Friend
September 7, 2021
