Jerry Dale BrownMr. Jerry Dale Brown, 81, of China Grove, went to his Heavenly Home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.A celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at First Wesleyan Church. The Rev. Scott Wheeler will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church, following the service. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.Mr. Brown was born July 12, 1940, in Swepsonville. He was a son of the late Zelma Brown and Olla McDaniel Brown.He was an active member of First Wesleyan Church. Jerry enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He also coached youth football and baseball. He served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army. Jerry later retired as a master police officer from the Charlotte Police.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Westmoreland Brown; three children, Tammy Brown, Karen Barr and Tim Cook; three sisters, Florine Brown Bateman, Hazel Brown Brooks and Evelyn Brown Southers; and two brothers, Kenneth Lee Brown and Douglas Lee Brown.Mr. Brown is survived by wife, Nancy Payne Brown; three children, Jerry Michael Brown and wife, Peggy, of Mount Gilead, Kimberly Ann Elmore and husband, Chris, of Huger, S.C., and Deanna Shue and husband, Tim, of Kannapolis; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to First Wesleyan Church, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory