Jerry Lee Collier, 73, of Belmont, passed away after a valiant, 16-year battle with Parkinson's disease Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Born in Toledo, Ohio, Jerry was the son of the late James Collier and Helen (Duncan) Collier Danford.
Jerry attended Rogers High School and Bowling Green State University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a sergeant E5 at Camp Paine on the DMZ in Korea. After returning home, Jerry began a 46-year career in the coffee industry in roasting, buying, tasting, cupping, consulting, and manufacturing. He worked throughout Ohio, Florida, Maryland, and New Jersey for Eight O'Clock Coffee, Wilkins Coffee, and retired as vice president for S&D Coffee & Tea in Concord.
Jerry is survived by his loving soulmate and wife of 49 years, Sandy (Veitch) Collier, and lovingly remembered by his sons, Scott Collier and wife, Julie, Brian Collier and wife, Staci, and two grandchildren, Harper and Hayden, all of Belmont; sister, Fayre Bradshaw and husband Ron; stepfather, Bill Danford; mother-in-law, Betty Veitch; brothers-in-law, Roger Veitch and wife, Sharon, Jeffrey Veitch, and Chris Veitch; sister-in-law, Ann Mulka and husband, Garry; and many other relatives.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Nora Collier; siblings Len Collier, Don Collier, and Joan Thornton and husband, Ron; and father-in-law, Max Veitch.
Jerry loved to watch and coach his sons' sporting events, go fishing, and played goalie in an adult soccer league. Jerry's greatest passion, however, was his Mustangs. At one time, he owned a Boss 429 and a '65. His greatest joys late in life were spending time with his granddaughters and traveling the world with his wife.
No funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jerry's name to Holy Angels, 6600 Wilkinson Blvd., Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012 or at www.holyangelsnc.org/donate
