Jerry Darrell Sides
1934 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1934
DIED
October 3, 2020
Jerry Darrell Sides

September 29, 1934 - October 3, 2020

Mr. Jerry Darrell Sides, 86, of Stanfield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

He was born Sept. 29, 1934, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Jesse Albert Sides and Agnes Ellington Sides. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Cranford Sides; a son, Darrell Sides; and his sister, Susie.

Jerry retired as captain from the Charlotte Fire Department and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed trips to Carolina Beach with his family, where he loved to fish.

Survivors include his son, Jesse L. Sides and wife, Kelly, of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Christopher and Christina; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Aria; and his loving canine companion, Daisy.

A private committal for the family will be held at a later date.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
