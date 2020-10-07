Jerry Darrell SidesSeptember 29, 1934 - October 3, 2020Mr. Jerry Darrell Sides, 86, of Stanfield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.He was born Sept. 29, 1934, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Jesse Albert Sides and Agnes Ellington Sides. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Irene Cranford Sides; a son, Darrell Sides; and his sister, Susie.Jerry retired as captain from the Charlotte Fire Department and served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed trips to Carolina Beach with his family, where he loved to fish.Survivors include his son, Jesse L. Sides and wife, Kelly, of Indian Trail; grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Christopher and Christina; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Aria; and his loving canine companion, Daisy.A private committal for the family will be held at a later date.Wilkinson Funeral Home