Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lt. Col. Jerry M. Johnson U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.

Jerry M. Johnson, Retired

July 24, 1943 - September 27, 2020

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jerry M. Johnson of Cocoa Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 77.

Jerry was born in Kannapolis, in 1943. The U.S. Air Force took him to Brevard County, Fla., in 1979. In 1992 after a 25-plus year career, Jerry retired from the U.S. Air Force. Over the majority of the next three decades, he continued to serve his country in the role of defense contractor.

He will be remembered by his family and friends for his caring and giving spirit, his dedication, unconditional love and of course his great smile. He will be dearly missed.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bennie Jo Johnson; children, Eric and Michael Johnson, Howard and Scott Loggins; grandchildren, Bradley, Nicholas and Charlotte Johnson, Adonis and Celina Wainer, April Sauls, Patrick Loggins, Nichole Loggins Craddock, and Victoria Loggins; great-grandchildren, Jonas Sauls, Evelyn Grace Craddock, Mason Carter Loggins, and Caiden Muniz; and siblings, John Johnson and Sue Gentry.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Fla. The service will be livestreamed on the Memorial Gardens' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/floridamemorialfuneral. For those who look to attend, please note this will be an outdoors graveside service with no seating. Please plan accordingly.

If you wish to make a charitable donation in honor of Jerry, the family has asked that donations be made to the Air Force Space & Missile Museum - Cape Canaveral at afspacemuseum.org/donate or to the Civilian Military Community Foundation at www.civmil.com/page7.html.

Florida Memorial Gardens

5950 South US Hwy. 1, Rockledge, FL 32955

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Florida Memorial Gardens
, Rockledge, Florida
Funeral services provided by:
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Prayers & warm condolences to all the family. Jerry was a kind & loving man. When I was a kid growing up in Concord NC my mom was spoke of her cousin often & said he was the smartest one in the whole Johnson family. Gods peace to all the family & friends
Dallas Reese
October 1, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Bennie and family. Always felt Jerry was a kind and caring gentleman.
Norma & John Hesterman
October 1, 2020