U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.
Jerry M. Johnson, Retired
July 24, 1943 - September 27, 2020
Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jerry M. Johnson of Cocoa Beach, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 77.
Jerry was born in Kannapolis, in 1943. The U.S. Air Force took him to Brevard County, Fla., in 1979. In 1992 after a 25-plus year career, Jerry retired from the U.S. Air Force. Over the majority of the next three decades, he continued to serve his country in the role of defense contractor.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his caring and giving spirit, his dedication, unconditional love and of course his great smile. He will be dearly missed.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Bennie Jo Johnson; children, Eric and Michael Johnson, Howard and Scott Loggins; grandchildren, Bradley, Nicholas and Charlotte Johnson, Adonis and Celina Wainer, April Sauls, Patrick Loggins, Nichole Loggins Craddock, and Victoria Loggins; great-grandchildren, Jonas Sauls, Evelyn Grace Craddock, Mason Carter Loggins, and Caiden Muniz; and siblings, John Johnson and Sue Gentry.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Fla. The service will be livestreamed on the Memorial Gardens' Facebook page at www.facebook.com/floridamemorialfuneral
. For those who look to attend, please note this will be an outdoors graveside service with no seating. Please plan accordingly.
If you wish to make a charitable donation in honor of Jerry, the family has asked that donations be made to the Air Force Space & Missile Museum - Cape Canaveral at afspacemuseum.org/donate
or to the Civilian Military Community Foundation at www.civmil.com/page7.html
.
Florida Memorial Gardens
5950 South US Hwy. 1, Rockledge, FL 32955