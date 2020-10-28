Jerry Randolph Petrea
August 23, 1950 - October 26, 2020
Jerry Randolph Petrea, 70, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday Oct. 30, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw. A livestream of the service will be available at www.youtube.com/c/MountPleasantUMCMountPleasantNC
. Burial at Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church Cemetery will follow, officiated by the Rev. Ray Sipe. The Petrea family will receive friends from 10 to 12 p.m., prior to the service.
Jerry was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lonnie H. and Doris Hartsell Petrea. He attended Mt. Gilead Lutheran Church. For most of his life he worked as a mason in a steel mill. Jerry most of all, enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, boating and hiking were among his favorite activities. He also loved spending time with his family especially, his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Lonnie E. Petrea; and a sister, Brenda Petrea Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Smith Petrea; sons, Ben Petrea and wife, Kym, and Jeremy Petrea and wife, Brooke; brother, Willie Petrea; and grandchildren, Jacob, Waylon, Wrigley and Mamie Mac.
Memorials in Jerry's honor may be made to Sawtooth Oaks Farm Wheelin' Sportsman Hunt, checks should be made to NWTF with Sawtooth in the memo line and sent to P.O. Box 456, Richfield NC 28137.www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.