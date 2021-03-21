Jerry and Martha were our neighbors in Bakersville,NC. The Western North Carolina Mountains. Kathy and I enjoyed the mountains and so did Jerry and

Martha. Jerry and I were both “Paratroopers!” We had a lot in common and talked about the Military often. We all enjoyed each other’s company. It’s very sad that Jerry passed away. He was a nice guy and a good friend. He will be missed. We will all join each other again as believers. God Bless! Blue Skys! Safe landings, old Paratrooper!



Sincerely,



Tony and Kathy Bell

