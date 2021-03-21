Jerry "Gabby" Wayne Sanders
Mr. Jerry "Gabby" Wayne Sanders, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private graveside rites for the family will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
Mr. Sanders was born May 6, 1946, in Concord. He was a son of the late Morrison "Blackberry" Eddleman Sanders and Emma Viola Weddington Sanders. Jerry was a Concord High School graduate, Class of 1965, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired Funeral Director with over 35 years of service to our community. He was a former deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department and was a police officer with the Concord Police Department. He was a 50 year member of the Cabarrus Masonic Lodge #720 AF & AM and was also a member in the York Rite. Jerry first entered Masonry at the Derita Masonic Lodge with his father-in-law. He loved working in his yard, especially riding his John Deere tractors. He never met a stranger, enjoyed talking to many people, hence his nickname "Gabby".
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Sanders Smith; brother, Morrison E. "Buck" Sanders Jr.; and half brother, Council H. Weddington.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Ann Sims Sanders; two daughters, Angel S. Teems and husband, Rhett, of Salisbury and Emilie S. Watson and husband, Cole of Fuquay Varina; niece, Alice Kluttz and husband, Bob; and three nephews, Harold Smith and wife,, Margie, Woody Weddington and wife Helen and Richard Sanders and wife, Debbie.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 511, Concord, NC 28026; or to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.