Jerry Wayne "Gabby" Sanders
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Concord High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Jerry "Gabby" Wayne Sanders

Mr. Jerry "Gabby" Wayne Sanders, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Private graveside rites for the family will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

Mr. Sanders was born May 6, 1946, in Concord. He was a son of the late Morrison "Blackberry" Eddleman Sanders and Emma Viola Weddington Sanders. Jerry was a Concord High School graduate, Class of 1965, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a retired Funeral Director with over 35 years of service to our community. He was a former deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department and was a police officer with the Concord Police Department. He was a 50 year member of the Cabarrus Masonic Lodge #720 AF & AM and was also a member in the York Rite. Jerry first entered Masonry at the Derita Masonic Lodge with his father-in-law. He loved working in his yard, especially riding his John Deere tractors. He never met a stranger, enjoyed talking to many people, hence his nickname "Gabby".

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jean Sanders Smith; brother, Morrison E. "Buck" Sanders Jr.; and half brother, Council H. Weddington.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Martha Ann Sims Sanders; two daughters, Angel S. Teems and husband, Rhett, of Salisbury and Emilie S. Watson and husband, Cole of Fuquay Varina; niece, Alice Kluttz and husband, Bob; and three nephews, Harold Smith and wife,, Margie, Woody Weddington and wife Helen and Richard Sanders and wife, Debbie.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 511, Concord, NC 28026; or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Jerry and Martha were our neighbors in Bakersville,NC. The Western North Carolina Mountains. Kathy and I enjoyed the mountains and so did Jerry and
Martha. Jerry and I were both “Paratroopers!” We had a lot in common and talked about the Military often. We all enjoyed each other’s company. It’s very sad that Jerry passed away. He was a nice guy and a good friend. He will be missed. We will all join each other again as believers. God Bless! Blue Skys! Safe landings, old Paratrooper!

Sincerely,

Tony and Kathy Bell
Tony and Kathy Bell
Neighbor
April 14, 2021
Jerry helped us so much when our son, PFC JAMES MCCLAMROCK was killed in Iraq. May He enjoy heaven.
Susan McClamrock
March 23, 2021
Please accept our sympathy and prayers
Joanne Sziklay and Rachel Kluttz
March 22, 2021
I was saddened of the to hear of his passing. I meet Jerry years ago as the manager and cooking his breakfast. Heaven rejoice at his homecoming. Shalom
Jack Smith
March 22, 2021
