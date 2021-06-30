Menu
Jesse Dalton Hodges
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
Jesse Dalton Hodges

April 14, 1924 - June 22, 2021

Jesse Dalton Hodges, 97, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his residence in Richfield.

Mr. Hodges was born April 14, 1924, in Franklin County, Va., to the late Harvey Hodges and the late Jenny Lou Hardin Hodges. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joanne Hodges; and sons, Steven Van Hodges, Ricky Lance Hodges, and Dalton Hodges.

Jesse served his country during World War II in the U.S. Army and was proud of his years of service. He worked in the textile industry for many years with Cannon mills as a foreman.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Kay Hodges Mclean of Richfield; grandson, Jesse Jow Drye; granddaughter, Lori Elizabeth Weaver; and great-grandson, Travis Drye.

The memorial service will be held Thursday, July 1, at 5 p.m., in the Chapel of Hartsell Funeral Home Concord. The family will greet guests following the service.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
Hartsell Funeral Home
Concord, NC
Jul
1
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home
Concord, NC
