Jessie Lee Poindexter Brown
Jessie Lee Poindexter Brown, 79, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at home, after a period of declining health.
Born Nov. 11, 1940, in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ernest Poindexter and Era Wagoner Poindexter.
Jessie was co-owner/operator of Tool World with her husband, Roy, during her working years. She was of the Baptist faith, and a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Roy Lee Brown, she is survived by her sister, Ila May Shumate of North Wilkesboro.
In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Yates and Brenda Lucas.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Whitley's Funeral Home
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.