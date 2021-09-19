Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jewel Dean Brigman Icard
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Myers Park High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Jewel Dean Brigman Icard

February 16, 1937 - September 14, 2021

Dean's life of service ended Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Dean spent most of her childhood in the mill village of Kannapolis. At a very young age, she became the maternal presence in the lives of her younger brothers and sisters. Others later came under her motherly wing and she never relinquished this role.

Most Sunday mornings, beginning when she was about 10 years old, Dean walked her brothers and sister to North Kannapolis Baptist Church. Here she found a sense of community, love and caring that would define her life. When she was 13 years old, Dean met a skinny bespectacled 15 year old boy named Jimmy Icard. During high school, this boy and Dean fell in love.

At the insistence of her then boyfriend and his family, Dean did what had seemed impossible for a girl who lived in such poverty. She enrolled at Mars Hill Junior College. She loved the mountains and made lifelong friends there. It didn't hurt that she was able to abandon the family outhouse and enjoy indoor plumbing for the first time in her life. Upon receiving her Associates Degree at Mars Hill, Dean enrolled at Meredith College, where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics.

Shortly after graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Icard and they moved into their first apartment in Laurel, Md. Both Dean and Jim taught in the public schools there for a number of years. Their first born son arrived in February of 1961. Having survived harsh winters and the Cuban missile crisis the family headed back south to Charlotte. There, Jim taught at Myers Park High School and Dean cared for her new son. Shortly after their move, a second son arrived in October 1965.

In 1975, having completed an additional year of college coursework, she was certified in elementary education and began teaching kindergarten in the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system; first at Plaza Road Elementary and then Reedy Creek. Dean was always most comfortable in her kindergarten classroom. Her command of a room full of five year old children was unparalleled. She gave all who she taught discipline, love, kindness and knowledge.

After she turned 50, Dean enrolled at UNC Charlotte, where she earned a master's degree in education while still teaching full time. While there, she was offered a trip to Bermuda as part of a marine biology class. Snorkeling was to be a large part of the class, but she had never learned to swim. For the next six months she took swimming lessons at the YMCA and miraculously made the trip. Her fist time being in the ocean with sea turtles, colorful fish, dolphins and other marine life was an experience she reveled in for the rest of her life. She had a deep love of the ocean and was able to spend many weeks of her retirement years at Ocean isle Beach.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jimmy W. Icard; sons, Dr. Mark W. Icard and his wife, Pam, Bradford F. Icard, Esq. and his wife, Kara, grandchildren; Luke, Matt (wife, Karsynn), Noah, Nate, Lilly (Icard); and great-grandson, Lawson Icard.

Dean accomplished what many say is impossible, she gave what she never received as a child (especially to all the children in her life). She loved, nurtured and encouraged her family all her life. She left the world a better place than she found it.

Well done mom. We are all so proud to have had you in our lives and we carry your loving spirit with us every day.

Dean requested that there not be a public service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the children's charity of your choice.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dean was such a special lady. She was kind, loving, soft spoken, private, and had a quick, dry wit about her. Each year we exchanged notes on her birthday, as a way for cousins, who lived in different states to catch up. Jimmy, Brad, Mark and families, I pray God will bless you with all the wonderful memories of Dean and know that the impact she left on this earth will be remembered by those she touched.
Pam Correll
Family
September 21, 2021
My memories of Dean are full of love, kindness, and giving. A lady that truly possessed the Fruits of the Spirit. In my forty years of knowing Dean as my sister-in-law she was more of a sister. I could never visit her without being sent home with something. She really believed in the meaning-it´s better to give than receive. Seems like she always knew when to call or send a card just when you needed it, with encouraging words, and the countless cards and calls I got! Thank you, Dean! You will be a big void in my life, but with lasting, loving memories
Mason Nance, brother-in-law
September 19, 2021
She was the most amazing woman, so full of love and kindness. My heart is broken for her boys she loved so much, and your families!! Words could never express how much I loved her and miss her.It's like losing my mom all over again. As I sit here, tears falling, I also remember all the fun and laughter we shared. You will be in my heart each and every day, Aunt Dean!!! I love and miss you!!!
Kimberly Milem
Family
September 19, 2021
I'm sure all our 1955 A.L.Brown High School classmates will join me in remembering Dean just as she is described here. A beautiful person with a beautiful heart. RIP.
Al. Avant
School
September 19, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I will always remember how much Dean meant to my mom(Lisa) and going to get togethers at there house during my childhood! She was always baking away and I have nothing but fond memories of her and eating yummy food and fellowship with one another. May God wrap his arms around your family during this time and find comfort knowing she is no longer suffering and is in the presence of the Lord!
Alison Hicks Clark
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results