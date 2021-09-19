My memories of Dean are full of love, kindness, and giving. A lady that truly possessed the Fruits of the Spirit. In my forty years of knowing Dean as my sister-in-law she was more of a sister. I could never visit her without being sent home with something. She really believed in the meaning-it´s better to give than receive. Seems like she always knew when to call or send a card just when you needed it, with encouraging words, and the countless cards and calls I got! Thank you, Dean! You will be a big void in my life, but with lasting, loving memories

Mason Nance, brother-in-law September 19, 2021