Jimmie Marvin EnsleyFebruary 28, 1935 - June 27, 202186, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 27, 2021.The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Pitts Baptist Church. A service will be held at 11 a.m., at the church, with the Rev. Scott Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Wilkinson Funeral Home