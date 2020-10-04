Menu
Jimmy Foxx Frazier
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Jimmy Foxx Frazier

October 24, 1967 - September 29, 2020

Jimmy Foxx "Chip" Frazier, 52, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House.

Chip was born Oct. 24, 1967, in Charlotte, and years later, his family bought a farm in Cabarrus County, where he grew up. He was a graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School. He worked mostly in shipping/receiving before becoming disabled, due to heart disease. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit. He loved the beach and enjoyed searching the shore for hours, to find interesting shells and sharks teeth. He was a huge Star Wars fan and knew a lot of trivia pertaining to the film. He was blessed with an amazing talent for drawing, sculpting, and painting and was able to gift friends with his many creations.

Chip is survived by his wife, Dianne Crayton Frazier; and mother, Nancy Hawkins Frazier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy F. Frazier. He fought a long courageous battle with heart issues and his family and friends take comfort knowing he is now with our Heavenly Father. There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis.

Carolina Cremation

www.carolinacremation.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
