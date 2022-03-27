Jimmy Ray JamesFebruary 24, 1934 - March 18, 2022Mr. Jimmy Ray James, 88, of Concord, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Tucker Hospice House.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Jimmy was born Feb. 24, 1934, in Concord, to the late Gladys James and Dowie James. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jean Bennick James; and son, Michael R. James.Jimmy was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served during the Korean Conflict. After graduating from UNCC, he then went to work with Jackson Training School, where he was a shop teacher for many years. Jimmy was also a wonderful artist, having landscape paintings in many doctor and lawyer offices in Concord. He volunteered at the Boys and Girls of Cabarrus County as the judge for their art contest for 24 years. His art was featured along with Jennie Tomlin's for a two-week exhibit in the Cabarrus County Library's Holt Gallery. Jimmy also enjoyed woodworking and could make just about anything, from furniture with inlayed wood to cabinets.He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Conner James.The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Varsity/Fieldhouse in Kannapolis where Jimmy ate daily. They were always so kind to him and made a big difference in his life.In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home