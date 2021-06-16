Jimmy Mack Langston Sr.September 17, 1936 - June 13, 2021Jimmy Mack Langston Sr., 84, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.Born Sept. 17, 1936, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late David and Margie Allmon Langston.Jimmy coached Little League Baseball through the YMCA for many years. A huge baseball fan, he enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves games on television. Jimmy also followed A.L. Brown's football team for years. He loved traveling to Pigeon Forge and taking in shows with his beloved wife, Shirley. Jimmy also enjoyed visiting his son, Jimmy Jr., in Boone and Blowing Rock over the years. What he loved more than anything and made most mention of in his book of memories was his wife, Shirley, and son, Jimmy Jr.During his working years, Jimmy worked at Cannon Mills, then as a manager at NAPA Auto Parts. Jimmy more than honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from 1959 through 1962.Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Langston Jr. and girlfriend, Pat Miller, of Blowing Rock.In addition to his parents and brother, Boyce Daniel Langston, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley, in December 2006.A funeral service to honor Jimmy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel in Kannapolis. Interment with military honors will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, June 18, at the funeral home.Whitley's Funeral Home