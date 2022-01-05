Jo Anne Simpson LynchJanuary 12, 1937 - January 4, 2022Mrs. Jo Anne Simpson Lynch, 84, of Concord, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.Jo Anne was born Jan. 12, 1937, in Concord, to the late Horace J. Simpson and Bernice Coan Simpson. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, David H. Lynch; brothers, Donald Simpson, H. Jack (Speck) Simpson; and sister, Mary Ella (Dolly) Long.She is survived by her brother, Richard H. Simpson of Beaufort, S.C.; son, Michael D. Lynch and wife, Francie, of Charlotte; daughter, Susan D. Lynch of Seattle, Wash., and grandchildren, Olivia and Ryan Lynch; and a number of nieces and nephews. She also had loving friendships with many people she came in contact with through her church, work and community. Jo Anne was particularly close to her niece, Anne Measamer; and friends, Betty Frye, Irene Hill and the late Latha Barrier.She graduated from Concord High School and Evans Business College. Jo Anne worked for 43 years at Cabarrus Bank & Trust in Kannapolis and through its subsequent mergers to Wachovia, retiring in 1999. She enjoyed many activities outside of the home, especially her time spent visiting the home-bound members of West Concord Baptist Church. West Concord was her church home for the past 63 years where she was an active member. She has been in charge of the committee providing meals to bereaved families and was involved with teaching Sunday school for many years. In addition, for at least 15 years, she and David were privileged to lead the Sunday school services at Concord Place Assisted Living, formerly Eden Gardens.Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at West Concord Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mike Farley. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials may be made to West Concord Baptist Church Building Fund, 225 Warren C. Coleman Blvd., Concord NC 28025 or to the Boys and Girls Club of Cabarrus County, 247 Spring St. NW, Concord, NC 28205.Wilkinson Funeral Home