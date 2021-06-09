Joe Brown "J.B." FaggartMarch 14, 1927 - June 7, 2021Joe Brown Faggart of Rockwell, better known as J.B., son of the late Albert L. and Edna Witherspoon Faggart, was born in Rowan County, March 14, 1927, and died Monday, June 7, 2021.Services will be held Saturday, June 12, at 2 p.m., at Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Granite Quarry. Burial will follow in Cross of Christ Lutheran Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wilkinson's Funeral Home in Concord from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, June 11.J.B. attended Mt. Pleasant High School. He served in World War II in the Engineering Corps of the U.S. Army. After returning from duty in France and Germany, he was honorably discharged and began a 25-year work career in Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. He worked another 23 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office in Salisbury. After his retirement, he became a bagger for Food Lion for another 15 years. In addition to these occupations, he was a much-loved organist in the Lutheran Church.On Dec. 18, 1949, he married Jane Casper Faggart. To this union were born two children: one son, John David Faggart, and one daughter, Kimberly Jane (Kim) Faggart Stout.J.B. was an active member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church where he was organist until Christmas Eve 2016 when he officially retired.In addition to his parents, J.B. was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Martin, Glenn, and Marvin; and two sisters, Marie Faggart Sloop, and Katherine Faggart Haney.He is survived by his wife, Jane; son, John David and wife, Karen; and daughter, Kim Faggart Stout and husband, Donnie. Five granddaughters also survive: Amanda Jane Faggart, Mary Rebekah Lambert and husband, Chad, Natalie Faggart Crosby and husband, Matt, Cassie Stout and Kristina Stout Martin and husband, Ethan. Other survivors include his great-grandchildren, Gracie Jane Lambert, Riley Duncan Lambert, Maddox Wayne Crosby, Mason Wright Crosby, and Dalton Ray Martin.Memorials can be made to Wittenburg Lutheran Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 345, Granite Quarry, NC 28072; Cross of Christ Cemetery Fund, 4500 Rimer Rd., Concord, NC 28025; or to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home