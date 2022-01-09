Joe Frank HollandOctober 27, 1933 - January 5, 2022Mr. Joe Frank Holland, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after a very brief illness.Mr. Holland was born Oct. 27, 1933, to the late Thomas Earl Holland and Dora Atha Stegall Holland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ivory Severt Holland; daughter, Pamela Burris; and brothers, James Earl, John Arthur and Larry Max Holland.He was a very simple and unmaterialistic soul that deeply loved his family and friends. He is survived by three daughters Nancy Mullis and husband, David of Locust, Chrystal Guyette and husband, Matt of Stanfield, and Leslie Seagraves and husband, Brad of Rockwell; grandchildren, Marcus Mullis and wife, Lynne, Eugene Mullis and wife, Tara, Tiana Burris, Matthew Guyette and wife, Hollie, Emily and Cody Guyette, and Logan, Jacob and Wyatt Seagraves; and great-grandchildren, Sadie and Nash Mullis, Sawyer, Ellison and Greyson Mullis and Andrew Guyette; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Bill Nix, with burial to follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens.Wilkinson Funeral Home