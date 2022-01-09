Menu
Joe Frank Holland
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Joe Frank Holland

October 27, 1933 - January 5, 2022

Mr. Joe Frank Holland, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, after a very brief illness.

Mr. Holland was born Oct. 27, 1933, to the late Thomas Earl Holland and Dora Atha Stegall Holland. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ivory Severt Holland; daughter, Pamela Burris; and brothers, James Earl, John Arthur and Larry Max Holland.

He was a very simple and unmaterialistic soul that deeply loved his family and friends. He is survived by three daughters Nancy Mullis and husband, David of Locust, Chrystal Guyette and husband, Matt of Stanfield, and Leslie Seagraves and husband, Brad of Rockwell; grandchildren, Marcus Mullis and wife, Lynne, Eugene Mullis and wife, Tara, Tiana Burris, Matthew Guyette and wife, Hollie, Emily and Cody Guyette, and Logan, Jacob and Wyatt Seagraves; and great-grandchildren, Sadie and Nash Mullis, Sawyer, Ellison and Greyson Mullis and Andrew Guyette; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Bill Nix, with burial to follow at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Crystal and Leslie We would have joined you today for Dad's service, but we have experienced 12-13 new cases of Covid in the last few days. Wouldn't be fair to go out! We are being tested for the fourth time tomorrow in our apt. We remember with affection all of you and Leoria and the rest of the family. Glad that he was not in pain and long term suffering. We see a lot of that here at Taylor Glen. May you have comfort and peace in these days Pastor and Mrs. Plexico
Rev. T.C. and Mary Plexico
January 11, 2022
Chrystal and Leslie we are saddened to hear of Joe's passing. So sorry.
Doreen and Jerry Shoe
January 9, 2022
