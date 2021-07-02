John Chris CampJune 20, 1948 - June 29, 2021Mr. John Chris Camp of Moody Court in Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte.Funeral services for John will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Calvary Lutheran Church, officiated by the Rev. Deborah Frye. The burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall beginning at 12:30 p.m.John was born in Gastonia, June 20, 1948, to the late Edgar and Sylvia Nixon Camp. He graduated from Hunter Huss High School where he played basketball, and later from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He went to work for Hewlett-Packard as an enterprise account manager. John enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling and photography. John had a love for the outdoors, especially boating. His passion for boating led him to become a U.S. Coast Guard licensed captain and master boater. John was an active member of the Peninsula Yacht Club at Lake Norman and was a member of the fleet committee for six years, later becoming commodore in 2019.John is survived by wife, Shelia Blackwelder Camp; children, Jonathan Camp and wife, Michelle of Concord, Elizabeth McCarthy and husband, Daniel, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; granddaughter, Reagan of Concord; sister, Pat Moss and husband, Sonny, of Valle Crucis; and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.Wilkinson Funeral Home