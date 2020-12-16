John "Jack" Warren HillApril 8, 1961 - December 11, 2020John "Jack" Warren Hill, 59, of Cleveland, N.C., died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus as a result of COVID-19.Born April 8, 1961, in Tioga County, Waverly, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jack Hill and Theresa Angelo Morrow. Mr. Hill was a retired machinist and proud U.S. Navy veteran, navy-code (NEC-6417) who served on the USS MIDWAY (CV 41) '79 to 83 and U.S. Army Reserve '93 to 94.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave., in Monroe. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests that those in attendance to please wear a mask.John was a loving husband and father who loved spending time with his children and hanging out with his buddies at Pro-Dyno. John was an avid motorcycle and car enthusiast; Mustangs and Jeeps were his most recent endeavors. John was a loyal friend who always had your back. He enjoyed traveling home to Waverly; spending time with Scott, his long-time friend who was like a brother.Survivors include his wife, Laura Armstrong Hill; stepdad, George Morrow; three children, John Kelly and his wife, Rachel, Dustin and Bo; two granddaughters; one niece; one nephew; and a sister, Kelly, her husband, Mark; and brother, Jeff.The family wishes to thank the Health Care Hero's in the COVID ICU at AH Cabarrus; their compassion and commitment to their patients and family members was exemplary.Gordon Funeral Service & Crematory