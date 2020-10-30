Menu
John Leonard Harris
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
John Leonard Harris

June 2, 1936 - October 26, 2020

John Leonard Harris, 84, of Skycrest Dr., in Landis, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health - Cabarrus. He was born in Cabarrus County, June 2, 1936, to the late Urell Harris and the late Maude Alexander Harris.

John was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, trustee, Sunday school superintendent, senior choir, clerk of sessions, chairman of Building Committee; also the Landis-S. Rowan Optimist, South Rowan Investor Corporation, South Rowan Y Service Club, president of Aggrey Alumni Association, and Fox Fire Bowling League.

The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. A Private funeral service will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church with family only. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.

Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Georgia M. Harris of the home; two daughters, Subrina Harris White (Rogers) of Concord, Johnna Harris Randall of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; cousin, Andrew Harris (Marian) of Landis; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
My deepest sympathy to Mrs georgia subrina and Johnny kaye my prayers are with y'all and I'm very sorry for your loss me John was a great man always treated me with the upmost respect gonna miss him
Jean tucker and family
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr. Harris. We the Peoples Family have truly lost a great friend. Mr. Harris was such a fun loving man that truly cared about others and always ready to lend a hand. Prayers, Love and Blessings to you all. From the Peoples Family.
The Peoples Family
Friend
October 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy is extended to the Harris Family. Mr Harris was a true gentleman. Prayers and love are expressed to the entire family.
Brenda Cowan
Family
October 28, 2020