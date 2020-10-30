John Leonard HarrisJune 2, 1936 - October 26, 2020John Leonard Harris, 84, of Skycrest Dr., in Landis, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health - Cabarrus. He was born in Cabarrus County, June 2, 1936, to the late Urell Harris and the late Maude Alexander Harris.John was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and graduated from Aggrey Memorial High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Business Administration. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. John was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder, trustee, Sunday school superintendent, senior choir, clerk of sessions, chairman of Building Committee; also the Landis-S. Rowan Optimist, South Rowan Investor Corporation, South Rowan Y Service Club, president of Aggrey Alumni Association, and Fox Fire Bowling League.The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. A Private funeral service will be held at Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church with family only. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Georgia M. Harris of the home; two daughters, Subrina Harris White (Rogers) of Concord, Johnna Harris Randall of Kannapolis; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; cousin, Andrew Harris (Marian) of Landis; and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.