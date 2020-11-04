John Lucas JohnsonMr. John Lucas Johnson, 85, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, following a period of declining health.A funeral service was scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Central Baptist Church, with the Rev. Allen Reid, the Rev. Curtis Parker and the Rev. Dean Hunter officiating. Interment was scheduled to follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family planned to receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Central Baptist Church.John was born Oct. 17, 1935, to the late Vernon Lee Johnson Sr. and Grace Gibson Johnson in Chesterfield County, S.C.John was a member of Central Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Johnson; a sister, Doris Johnson Kirkley; and two brothers, Vernon Lee Johnson Jr. and Jerry MacArthur Johnson.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Betty Joyner Johnson; his son, Daryl Johnson (Tonya); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. John is also survived by a sister, Sue Johnson Gentry and her husband, Phil, who was like his own brother.Memorials may be sent to Central Baptist Church, 1810 Moose Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory