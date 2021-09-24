Menu
John Melchor III
FUNERAL HOME
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET
Kannapolis, NC
John Melchor III

John Melchor III, 62, of Old Flat Rd. in China Grove, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, at his residence.

The services will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at Sandy Ridge A.M.E. Zion Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. A visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sandy Ridge AME Zion Church
1425 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Landis, NC
Sep
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sandy Ridge AME Zion Church
1425 Mt. Moriah Church Road, Landis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with the family of John! He was a friend and classmate of mine and he will be missed! Rest In Peace my friend Brother... until we see each other again!!
Renee Hunter DeBoyace & Jimmie DeBoyace
September 24, 2021
