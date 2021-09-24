John Melchor IIIJohn Melchor III, 62, of Old Flat Rd. in China Grove, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, at his residence.The services will be held Monday, Sept. 27, at Sandy Ridge A.M.E. Zion Church, 1425 Mt. Moriah Church Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. A visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., with funeral services following at 1 p.m. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.