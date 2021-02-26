John Douglas MillsOctober 21, 1947 - February 24, 2021John Douglas Mills, 73, of Concord, passed away at his home in Concord, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.Doug was born Oct. 21, 1947, in Union County, to the late James Edward Mills and the late Lucille Bradford Mills. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Mills and Donnie Mills.Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Peggy Mills of the home; daughter, Jenna Mills and husband, Adam Pannell, of Claremont; son, Bryan Mills and wife, Dawn, of Concord; son, Michael Mills of Salisbury; daughter, Billie Mills Torrence of Salisbury; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his beloved Daisy.Doug spent a lifetime in the uniform and embroidery business, including owning Plus Service, Inc. in Concord, for the past 21 years. He loved family gatherings with his wife and children. He enjoyed fishing trips to Fort Fisher and all around love for his family. Doug will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Due to the current health concerns related to the coronavirus, a celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord