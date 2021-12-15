John Henry SmithAugust 31, 1936 - December 12, 2021John Henry Smith, 85, of Harrisburg, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Dec 12, 2021.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg.The funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Harrisburg, officiated by the Rev. Jimmie Bartley. Burial will follow at Harrisburg Baptist Church Cemetery.John loved spending time with his family and working on his classic Fords. He also enjoyed fishing and vacationing with family.John was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hugh Smith and the late Ollie Blackwelder Smith. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel Smith.Survivors include son, Brian Henry (Pam) Smith; daughter, Leah Sue (David) Bridgewater; daughter, Karen Kay Brister; grandchildren, Heather (Kelsey) Bridgewater Clark, Allyn (Tom) Molloy, Erin (Ryan) Nelson, Jordan Brister, Justin Brister, Brittany (Kevin) Brindle, and Daniel Smith; great-grandchildren, Bowen and Violet Molloy, and Hunter Bridgewater Clark; and brother, Billy Ray (Elsie) SmithHartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg