John Henry Smith
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd.
Harrisburg, NC
John Henry Smith

August 31, 1936 - December 12, 2021

John Henry Smith, 85, of Harrisburg, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Dec 12, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg.

The funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m., at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Harrisburg, officiated by the Rev. Jimmie Bartley. Burial will follow at Harrisburg Baptist Church Cemetery.

John loved spending time with his family and working on his classic Fords. He also enjoyed fishing and vacationing with family.

John was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Cabarrus County, to the late Hugh Smith and the late Ollie Blackwelder Smith. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel Smith.

Survivors include son, Brian Henry (Pam) Smith; daughter, Leah Sue (David) Bridgewater; daughter, Karen Kay Brister; grandchildren, Heather (Kelsey) Bridgewater Clark, Allyn (Tom) Molloy, Erin (Ryan) Nelson, Jordan Brister, Justin Brister, Brittany (Kevin) Brindle, and Daniel Smith; great-grandchildren, Bowen and Violet Molloy, and Hunter Bridgewater Clark; and brother, Billy Ray (Elsie) Smith

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
12115 University City Blvd., Harrisburg, NC
Dec
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Harrisburg Baptist Church
Harrisburg, NC
Hartsell Funeral Home - Harrisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nana
December 20, 2021
