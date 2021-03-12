John D. Washburn



John Datus Washburn of Concord, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, with those he loved and cherished by his side.



John was born May 15, 1950, to Floy Gertrude Brooks and the late Robert Eugene Washburn in Cherryville.



In addition to his mother, John is survived by his wife Pat Washburn and his children, Jason Washburn of Concord, Matthew Washburn of Kannapolis, and Josh Washburn of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Trudy Smith; two daughters-in-law, Phet and Holley; as well as his five grandchildren, Shayna, Noah, Nick, Maddox, and Lia.



John graduated from Cherryville High School in 1968 before attending his beloved University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a degree in industrial relations with a minor in psychology as a member of the class of 1972. John was "Tar Heel born and Tar Heel bred" as the alma mater states, and regularly attended football and basketball games as he never missed an opportunity to return to campus. It is only fitting that UNC beat "Dook" the day after his passing, with an extra player on the bench.



John worked in Goldsboro and Asheboro before settling down with his family in Concord as the human resource manager for Pass & Seymour, Legrand, until he retired. He would often speak of the joy and pride he took in cooking steaks for everyone at "the plant" during the holidays and revered the many friendships he was fortunate enough to make with those that worked alongside him.



John will always be remembered for his selflessness and strong will in which he would do anything to help someone in need and keep others from feeling sadness or pain until the very end. He saw happiness on the golf course and on a boat with a fishing rod in hand. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports as they grew and also found peace with his wife on the ocean where they spent most of their summers vacationing. Those who have had the pleasure of knowing and loving him will miss him immensely.



Due to current events, a memorial service will be set at a later date, but his family wants to provide everyone the chance to remember him and plans will be announced in time.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.