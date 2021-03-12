John Datus Washburn of Concord, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, with those he loved and cherished by his side.
John was born May 15, 1950, to Floy Gertrude Brooks and the late Robert Eugene Washburn in Cherryville.
In addition to his mother, John is survived by his wife Pat Washburn and his children, Jason Washburn of Concord, Matthew Washburn of Kannapolis, and Josh Washburn of Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister, Trudy Smith; two daughters-in-law, Phet and Holley; as well as his five grandchildren, Shayna, Noah, Nick, Maddox, and Lia.
John graduated from Cherryville High School in 1968 before attending his beloved University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he earned a degree in industrial relations with a minor in psychology as a member of the class of 1972. John was "Tar Heel born and Tar Heel bred" as the alma mater states, and regularly attended football and basketball games as he never missed an opportunity to return to campus. It is only fitting that UNC beat "Dook" the day after his passing, with an extra player on the bench.
John worked in Goldsboro and Asheboro before settling down with his family in Concord as the human resource manager for Pass & Seymour, Legrand, until he retired. He would often speak of the joy and pride he took in cooking steaks for everyone at "the plant" during the holidays and revered the many friendships he was fortunate enough to make with those that worked alongside him.
John will always be remembered for his selflessness and strong will in which he would do anything to help someone in need and keep others from feeling sadness or pain until the very end. He saw happiness on the golf course and on a boat with a fishing rod in hand. He loved watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports as they grew and also found peace with his wife on the ocean where they spent most of their summers vacationing. Those who have had the pleasure of knowing and loving him will miss him immensely.
Due to current events, a memorial service will be set at a later date, but his family wants to provide everyone the chance to remember him and plans will be announced in time.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home.
19 Entries
Pat, Jason, Matthew and Josh, I just heard of John´s passing today July 8,2021. I´m so very sorry.
Ruby Hunter
July 8, 2021
Pat and boys, Dwight and I are so sad to hear about John´s passing. We just found out today, July 6th. Take care and God bless you!!
Dwight and Phyllis Phillips
July 6, 2021
John was a wonderful friend in and outside work. He was selfless and very kind. He will be truly missed on this earth. A true blessing to all that came in contact with him.
Bob and Julia Huff
Friend
May 21, 2021
Bob and Julia Huff
May 21, 2021
The Cherryville High School Class of 1968 was saddened to hear about John's passing. Johnny was a very active and loved member of our class. This was obvious as he was named "Most Popular" his senior year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. A memorial contribution has been made in John's memory to the CHS Education Foundation. Libby Brackett, Class Treasurer
Libby Brackett
March 23, 2021
So saddened to hear about the loss of John. He was a special person to all who knew him. He always made the Christmas dinner a special time at Pass & Seymour. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God bring you comfort and peace at this time.
Brenda & Wayne Brewer
March 17, 2021
John was indeed one of the Good Guys. It was my pleasure to work with him Asheboro. May the Lord be with all in this time of sorrow.
Tim Benbow
March 15, 2021
We remember John fondly and send prayers and love to all of the Washburn family. You are a special family.
Betty and Hoagie Stack
March 13, 2021
John was one of the "GOOD GUYS". He will be missed. Love and prayers to Pat and the family.
Mike & Rhonda Peters
March 13, 2021
My condolences to the Washburn family in the loss of John.He was a great HR person and always tried to help the employees with what they needed. His presence was truly missed during his retirement and we never forgot how kind he was to me when my dad was sick and my sister had surgery. And those Christmas dinners at the plant were awesome ! May God grant you peace during this time and may John rest in peace.
Vickie Williams
March 12, 2021
John was one of the first persons I met when I moved to NC to transfer to our Concord facility. He was always an encouraging and well like individual. He will be missed. My family and I wish to Express our deepest sympathies to his family. May God be with you.
Paul B Warren
March 12, 2021
My condolences are extended to Pat and the sons for their loss of a wonderful person.
John and I worked together in the Human Resource function at Cleveland Twist Drill when he was HR Manager at Asheboro After his move to Concord we remained close friends and shared many dinners during my visits to my daughters home in Concord. John also visited me several times after my retirement in Venice, Florida. He was so well respected by all my friends here. A great person......a great friend! Jim Schulz
Jim Schulz
March 12, 2021
I will always remember John with a smile and a person who went the extra mile to make sure your needs were addressed. He treated people like they were family and he will be missed.
Dana Popenfuss
March 12, 2021
I am saddened to hear of John's passing. My condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. I worked with John at Pass & Seymour as a colleague in the Human Resources group. He was a great guy with a wonderful sense of humor. Always a laugh and a smile. My prayers and thoughts to his family.
Jody Day
March 12, 2021
Johnny was a great cousin. I will always remember his sense of humor, wonderful laugh and smile, and his twinkling blue eyes. So thankful he is free from pain now. Pat and family, Mama and I send heartfelt con -dolences and love to you all.
Cheryl Ann Washburn
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of John´s passing .
I remember visiting my dad (Jim ) and John was always the first one to greet me in the lobby . He had an infectious
Smile and always laughing .
Love and prayers to all .
danielle Pilon xo
danielle Pilon Harris
March 12, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Pat and the family. John and I met as freshmen at Carolina and remained life long friends. We made many memories together over the following half century. Beach trips, golf adventures, NASCAR races and moments that only the closest of friends can experience. I called on him many times when I needed support and I will miss him deeply.
Terry Boles
March 12, 2021
Dear Pat,
Words of condolence seem inadequate to express how saddened we are to receive the news of John´s passing.
We think of all the special memories we shared with you and John at Pass & Seymour / Legrand.
We will remember and smile.
He was one special guy!
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
With love,
Linda & Jim
Linda & Jim Pilon
March 12, 2021
John was a very kind and understanding man! I worked with him at Pass & Seymour and yes he did cook some awesome steaks! I am very sad to hear of his passing! Rest In Peace John!