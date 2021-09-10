Johnnie May Long (Fisher)



September 4, 1931 - September 7, 2021



Johnnie May was 90 years old when she passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, surrounded by love from her family at her daughter's home in Glen Allen, Va.



Born and raised in Concord, Sept. 4, 1931, she was preceded in death by her parents, Julius Franklin Fisher and Mary Marguerite (Robertson). Johnnie May was married for 52 years to Robert "Mack" Long, until his death in 2012. She was a graduate of Meredith College and worked for the Cabarrus County Welfare office until Johnnie May and Mack decided to start a family. Johnnie May and Mack raised their children in Concord, moving briefly to Ohio, then to Charlotte and finally to Greensboro.



Johnnie May was a loving mother and dedicated her life to her three children who survive her, Mary Margaret Antonelli (Rick) of East Greenwich, R.I., Maria Boyer (Robby) of Glen Allen, and Robert Long (Ashley) of Greensboro. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew Antonelli, Jack and Morgan Boyer, and Truston and Lillian Long. Johnnie May is also survived by her fraternal twin sister, Mary Ida Beaver of Concord; in addition to nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.



Being a mother and homemaker for her family was by far the most important aspect of her life. She was also a member of various Gardening Clubs and was always deepening her faith in various activities at her church Community in Christ Presbyterian. Her last few years, she resided at The Hermitage in Richmond, Va. Johnnie May was gentle, and the loss of this sweet soul will be felt by all that were lucky enough to know her.



A Christian memorial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, for family and friends at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church, 5401 Liberty Rd. in Greensboro.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Presbyterian Youth Fellowship at Community in Christ Presbyterian Church, 5401 Liberty Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 or to At Home Care: HOSPICE, 8149 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23111.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 10, 2021.