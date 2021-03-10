Johnny has been our neighbor for almost 41 years and we could not have asked for better neighbors than he and his children, Brandon and Melanie, have been. He was always ready to help with anything we needed help with like working on gardening equipment, getting the trailer unstuck when we would get it in a wet area, moving a heavy piece of furniture in the house in the late hours of the day, feeding our pets when we would go on vacation, always offering his tomatoes to us when ours were not ripe yet, and I could just go on and on but I think you get the picture. He was just everything anyone could ever want a neighbor to be. He taught his children well for they are just like him and we are going to miss Johnny so much. We'll see you again some day, Johnny, when the Lord takes us home to be with Him. Please know that we love you, Melanie and Brandon, and we are here for you should you need anything. Your friends and neighbors, Butch and Sylvia Poplin

Sylvia Poplin Neighbor March 12, 2021