Johnny Lee Burnette
July 23, 1941 - March 5, 2021
Johnny Lee Burnette, 79, of Oakboro passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Locust, officiated by Pastor Mary Hatley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, following the service.
Johnny was born July 23, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Flecus Alexander Burnette and Hattie Simpson Burnette. He enjoyed driving heavy equipment and helping in the pasture with the cows. Mr. Burnette loved going rabbit hunting with his beagles. Johnny worked for Allendale Furniture for over 30 years before retirement. His true love in life was spending time with family especially his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Burnette is survived by his son, Brandon Lee Burnette (Lisa) of Locust; daughter, Melanie Dawn Burnette of Oakboro; grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Burnette; sisters, Lula Nance (Bruce) of Stanfield, Ann Simpson (Larry) of Concord, Judy Eudy (Mitchell) of Concord; brothers, Ted Burnette (Kay) of Midland, Ike Burnette (Margaret) of Locust, Wade Burnette (Darlene) of Monroe.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Burnette, Clarence Burnette, Floyd Burnette; and sisters, Faye Morgan and Mary Chaney.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy and to Levine Cancer Institute in Albemarle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Homecare and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd., #904, Troy, NC 27371.
