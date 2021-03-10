Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Lee Burnette
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Locust
501 N. Central Ave.
Locust, NC
Johnny Lee Burnette

July 23, 1941 - March 5, 2021

Johnny Lee Burnette, 79, of Oakboro passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, in Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Locust, officiated by Pastor Mary Hatley. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, following the service.

Johnny was born July 23, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Flecus Alexander Burnette and Hattie Simpson Burnette. He enjoyed driving heavy equipment and helping in the pasture with the cows. Mr. Burnette loved going rabbit hunting with his beagles. Johnny worked for Allendale Furniture for over 30 years before retirement. His true love in life was spending time with family especially his children and grandchildren.

Mr. Burnette is survived by his son, Brandon Lee Burnette (Lisa) of Locust; daughter, Melanie Dawn Burnette of Oakboro; grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Burnette; sisters, Lula Nance (Bruce) of Stanfield, Ann Simpson (Larry) of Concord, Judy Eudy (Mitchell) of Concord; brothers, Ted Burnette (Kay) of Midland, Ike Burnette (Margaret) of Locust, Wade Burnette (Darlene) of Monroe.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Charles Burnette, Clarence Burnette, Floyd Burnette; and sisters, Faye Morgan and Mary Chaney.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy and to Levine Cancer Institute in Albemarle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Homecare and Hospice, 1024 Albemarle Rd., #904, Troy, NC 27371.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust

www.stanlyfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Locust
501 N. Central Ave., Locust, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Locust
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Locust Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Johnny has been our neighbor for almost 41 years and we could not have asked for better neighbors than he and his children, Brandon and Melanie, have been. He was always ready to help with anything we needed help with like working on gardening equipment, getting the trailer unstuck when we would get it in a wet area, moving a heavy piece of furniture in the house in the late hours of the day, feeding our pets when we would go on vacation, always offering his tomatoes to us when ours were not ripe yet, and I could just go on and on but I think you get the picture. He was just everything anyone could ever want a neighbor to be. He taught his children well for they are just like him and we are going to miss Johnny so much. We'll see you again some day, Johnny, when the Lord takes us home to be with Him. Please know that we love you, Melanie and Brandon, and we are here for you should you need anything. Your friends and neighbors, Butch and Sylvia Poplin
Sylvia Poplin
Neighbor
March 12, 2021
A very kind man who was very respectful of others.
He was truly one of the good guys-strong and dependable. Love you Melanie-may God Bless you at this difficult time!
deb cochran
Friend
March 11, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of the passing of your dear love one. May you find comfort in knowing that there is a chance of seeing your dear love one again.
Jones
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 7, 2021
I am give my condolences. Please may you find comfort during this difficult time.
Rashod
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results