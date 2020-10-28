Johnny Ray Horton Sr.April 11, 1947 - October 25, 2020Johnny Ray Horton, Sr., 73, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.He was born April 11, 1947, in Concord, to the late, Raymond and Bernice Horton. Johnny was also preceded in death by his sister, Janice Horton; and his brothers, Ricky Horton and Jimmy Horton.Funeral services for Johnny will be held Friday, Oct. 30, at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E., in Concord. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m., officiated by Dr. Douglas Withru. Burial will immediately follow here in our cemetery.Johnny leaves behind his sons, Johnny Ray and wife, Kelly Horton, Tim and wife, Lorri Horton, and Mike and wife, Shannon Horton; sisters, Sherry and husband, Wayne Russ, Donna and husband, Jimmy Phillips, Cathy Pritt and Betty Hooks; grandchildren, Blair and Trey Horton, Jacob Horton, Gracie and husband, Skey Harrison, Shelby and husband, A.J. Coe, Lottie Horton and Elijah Horton; and many extended family members and friends.Johnny worked many years as a truck driver. He then moved to Murrells Inlet, S.C., to enjoy his retirement. He enjoyed the beach, reading, playing the guitar, and his church family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.