Joseph Lee Galloway Jr.
November 13, 1941 - August 18, 2021
Joseph Lee Galloway Jr., of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, at First Baptist Church, 200 Branchview Dr. SE, in Concord, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Collier. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m., in the church Fellowship Hall, prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed through youtube.com/user/fbcconcord
Joe was born Nov. 13, 1941, to the late Joseph L. Galloway and Marian Dewvall Galloway. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Joe grew up in south Texas before pursuing a journalism career. At the age of 17, Joe and his mother were on their way to the enlistment center, when driving past the Victoria Advocate she said, "But Joe, what about your writing?" "Good call Mom" Joe said… and that is where it all began. For more on Joe's career please visit these links: www.nytimes.com/2021/08/19/business/media/joe-galloway-dead.html,
www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/joseph-galloway-dead/2021/08/18/9c5f647a-feac-11eb-a664-4f6de3e17ff0_story.html, usanewsonline.com/2021/08/22/bangladesh-has-lost-a-true-friend-joseph-l-galloway/
Joe is survived by wife, Grace Lim Galloway; sons, Lee Galloway and wife, Monica, of Corpus Christy, Texas, and Josh Galloway of Houston, Texas; stepdaughter, Li Mei Gilfillan and husband, Carl of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Joaquin, Julian, and Jemma Galloway, and Connor and Jae Li Gilfillan.
Memorials may be made to https://lzxray.com/ia-drang-scholarship-fund/
, Executive Director 1st CAV Division Association 302 North Main Copperas Cove, TX 76522-1799.
