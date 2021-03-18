Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
The Rev. Joseph Raymond Ross
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
The Rev. Joseph Raymond Ross

The Rev. Joseph Raymond Ross, 88, of Kannapolis, crossed over the Jordan River into Heaven Monday, March 15, 2021, after only a few hours at the Tucker Hospice House and a couple days of serious health decline.

The Rev. Ross was born May 17, 1932, in Grayson County, Va. He was a son of the late Joseph Alexander Ross and Mattie Lora Cleary Ross and was one of eight children. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters.

The Rev. Ross is survived by his daughter, Sharon Willis, and husband, Howard, of Kannapolis; his son, Brian Ross, and wife, Kathy, of Concord; one sister, Loree Smith, of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Ashleigh McIntosh, Meghan Dean (Marcus), Hunter Willis (Dakotah), Brittany Ross, Scott Ross (Amanda), and Amanda Jean Ross; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella Dean, Anderson Dean, Malone McIntosh, Ella Ross, Cole Ross, and Eli Ross.

As a lifelong pastor, the Rev. Ross illustrated love and compassion, as Jesus taught. From the mountains of Virginia, he had a natural love for gospel bluegrass music. He loved to minister through preaching, praying, gospel singing and playing the banjo and various guitars. He was most admired for his banjo "picking." For many years, he traveled across the state sharing his talents with others at churches, nursing homes, and the homes of those unable to attend church. For work, he was a supervisor in the towel cutting room of Fieldcrest Cannon. He enjoyed having a barn and horses, building homes, eating at the "Fish Camp."

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at Sunrise Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Special thanks to his "angels": Dr. Angela Barnes and nurses, Crystal Deel, RN, and Angela "Angel" Pender.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
2:30p.m.
Sunrise Freewill Baptist Church
3650 Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Sunrise Freewill Baptist Church
3650 Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC
Mar
18
Interment
Sunrise Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I know he is singing and picking in heaven tonight.
Phyllis Moore
March 22, 2021
SORRY ABOUT MR ROSS HEARD ABOUT THE SERVICE TOO LATE AGAIN SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
TOMMY & LINDA BRANCH
March 19, 2021
AIN´T NO GRAVE , GONNA HOLD THIS BODY DOWN , we watched him sing it and pick his banjo for over an hour once in the old church. I can close my eyes, and see him singing it. Bye buddy boy , tell everyone hello. We will miss you and your little red truck going by. God bless all the family. Dene and Ramell
Dene McGuire and Ramell
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results