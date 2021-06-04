Joyce Ann CampbellMay 6, 1935 - June 2, 2021Joyce Ann Campbell, 86, of Concord, formerly of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, June 2, 2021.A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m., at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, with the Rev. Dr. Timothy McKenzie officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends at St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.She was born May 6, 1935, in Catawba County, to Charles Boyce Campbell and Eula Caroline Reynolds Campbell. She retired from Charlotte Memorial Hospital after more than 50 years of service. She was known as the "Bell Lady" with her crocheted bells that she enjoyed making and sharing. She was skilled at navigating the Charlotte Transit Authority. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, where she served as a volunteer for the Soup Kitchen Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Harry Campbell; and nephew, Lawrence Dale Campbell.She is survived by a sister-in-law and devout caregiver, Phyllis Campbell; niece, Karen Campbell Barbee and husband, Terry; nephew, Leonard Campbell and wife, Belinda, and Lawrence Campbell and wife, Carolyn Campbell; grandnephews, Charles Barbee, Blake Barbee, Christopher Campbell, and Caleb Campbell; grandniece, Beverly Linn; and several great-grand nieces and -nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Rd., Charlotte, NC 28207, to the Soup Kitchen or St. Mark's Seniors Ministries.