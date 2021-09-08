Menu
Joyce Patricia McKinney Deal
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
A.L. Brown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Joyce Patricia McKinney Deal

Mrs. Joyce Patricia McKinney Deal, 85, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehab Center in Salisbury.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Carlton Davidson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., Thursday, at Lady's Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed at www.ladysfuneralhome.com/live.

Mrs. Deal was born Aug. 25, 1936, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Claude McKinney and Carrie Rogers McKinney. She was a member of Branchview First Church of God, where she was a faithful member and servant and was a huge part of her life. She graduated in 1957, from the Cabarrus County Hospital School of Nursing and worked for 15 years at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital. In 1972, she started teaching Health Occupations at A.L. Brown High School, before retiring in 1997. Joyce was a member of the Board of Directors for the Cabarrus Nursing School Alumni Association. In September 2013, she was the first recipient of the Alumni Spirit Award for all of her volunteer work for the school. She made an impression on her students and touched many lives through her nursing and teaching careers. She had a giving spirit taking care of her aunts and uncles when they were sick. She spent her life giving to others and never worried about herself. She was a true servant of God with a servant's heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Thomas Deal Jr. and his wife, Nancy.

Mrs. Deal is survived by her husband, Jerry T. Deal Sr.; daughter, Debbie Thompson and husband, Kevin of Troutman; two sons, Gary Deal and wife, Stephanie of Kannapolis and Terry Deal and wife, Tina of Mooresville; two sisters, Elaine Elms of Wingate, and Carol McFarland of Kannapolis; brother, Max McKinney of Kannapolis; seven grandchildren, Casey Deal, Taylor Deal, Hunter Deal, Holli Ann Deal, Riley Thompson, Lainey Thompson and Tom Deal; and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Ashton Deal.

Memorials may be sent to the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences c/o Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, 920 Church St. N, Concord, NC 28025, www.cabarrushealthcarefoundation.org/cabarrus-college-of-health-sciences/.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Sep
9
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
Prayers for the family. Mrs. Deal was my HO teacher when I was in high school, she was a great teacher who really cared deeply for each of her students. She will be solely missed by many.
Sybil Hinson
September 10, 2021
Joyce and I were very close in High School and in Nurses Training. She was a wonderful person and a credit to her family and her profession. She will be missed by all who knew her!
Phyllis Hemingway
School
September 9, 2021
This sure hurt my heart to read this. Mrs. Deal was my mentor and idol and the reason I pursued a career in Nursing! Because of her loving heart and knowledge I am the Nurse/Nurse Manager I am today. Rest in much comfort Mrs. Deal!
Kari Gardner-Lindley
Other
September 8, 2021
My prayers and sympathy to Joyce´s family. She was a wonderful nurse and coworker at Cabarrus Hospital.
Martha McMahan
Work
September 8, 2021
