Joyce Ann Eudy Holland
June 23, 1941 - March 21, 2021
Joyce Ann Eudy Holland, 79, of Concord, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House, after a period of declining health.
Her funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Sonny Waller officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to her funeral. At other times, her family will gather at the home of her grandson, Mike Clark, at 1178 Gaywood Dr. in Concord.
Joyce was born June 23, 1941, in Stanly County, a daughter of the late Charlie S. Eudy Sr. and Lillie Mae Teeter Eudy. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Max Holland, and eight of her siblings.
Joyce was a longtime area resident and worked for Cannon Mills as an edger in the Wash Cloth Department until she retired. She was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. She loved to garden and spend time with her family. Joyce was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Teresa H. Page (Frankie) of Concord; and her sons, James Holland and Wayne Holland (Sandra), both of Kannapolis, and Keith Holland (Lorrie) of Richfield; her grandchildren, Marie Webb, Mike Clark, Kenny Page Brittanee Holland and Nikki Hicks; her seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Leonard of Richfield and Brenda Cody of Salisbury; her brothers, Jim Eudy of Gold Hill and Rick Eudy of Charlotte; and two surviving sisters-in law, Nancy and Vicky Eudy, both of New London.
and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 24, 2021.