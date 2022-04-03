Menu
Judith Lynn Burdette Booth
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
11:00a.m.
Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Mallard Creek Campus
Judith Lynn Burdette Booth

January 7, 1954 - February 23, 2022

Judy is survived by her son, Thomas (C.J.) Burdette of Rock Hill, whom she affectionately referred to as "Little Tommy Tucker;" daughter, Kimberly (Mike) Pardi whom resides in Ohio; four grandchildren, Caitlyn (Tyler) Montgomery, Corey (Megan) Burdette, Ryan and Zachary Pardi; six great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronnie and Jonnie Young.

She served a long career as VP of Patient Accounting for Atrium Health Northeast, where she later retired in 2015.

Her absence has left a void that can never be filled, but her memory will live on in each of our hearts until we meet again.

A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 9, at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Mallard Creek Campus. Officiating will be Danny Benton, her former Sunday school teacher.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.
