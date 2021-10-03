Judith Anne Dotson HutsonOctober 9, 1936 - September 29, 2021Judith Anne Dotson Hutson, 84, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home.Judith was born Oct. 9, 1936, in West Virginia, to the late George Dewey Dotson and the late Jessie Ross Dotson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Davis Leon Hutson; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Hutson; brother, James Joseph Dotson; and sister, Betty Lou Dotson.The memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church Legacy Chapel, 420 Hopewell Church Rd. in Monroe, officiated by the Rev. Brian Austin.Survivors include daughters, Jamie (Darrill) Plummer of Midland, and Lea Anne (Rick) Bayless of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Joseph (Lindsay) Smith, Benjamin (Taylor) Bayless, Drew Bayless, Sarah Bayless, Melissa Plummer and Matthew (Cindy) Plummer; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Michael, and Abram Smith, Charlie and Andie Bayless; and sister-in-law, Donna J. Dotson.Judith loved the Lord and witnessed all the time and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She also volunteered on the Novant Presbyterian Auxillary and played piano in the hospital lobby. The most important things to Judith were sharing her faith and her love for her family.Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Cabarrus County.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland