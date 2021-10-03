Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Anne Dotson Hutson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
13575 Broadway Ave.
Midland, NC
Judith Anne Dotson Hutson

October 9, 1936 - September 29, 2021

Judith Anne Dotson Hutson, 84, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home.

Judith was born Oct. 9, 1936, in West Virginia, to the late George Dewey Dotson and the late Jessie Ross Dotson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Davis Leon Hutson; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Hutson; brother, James Joseph Dotson; and sister, Betty Lou Dotson.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m., at Hopewell Baptist Church Legacy Chapel, 420 Hopewell Church Rd. in Monroe, officiated by the Rev. Brian Austin.

Survivors include daughters, Jamie (Darrill) Plummer of Midland, and Lea Anne (Rick) Bayless of Wilmington; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Joseph (Lindsay) Smith, Benjamin (Taylor) Bayless, Drew Bayless, Sarah Bayless, Melissa Plummer and Matthew (Cindy) Plummer; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hunter, Michael, and Abram Smith, Charlie and Andie Bayless; and sister-in-law, Donna J. Dotson.

Judith loved the Lord and witnessed all the time and was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She also volunteered on the Novant Presbyterian Auxillary and played piano in the hospital lobby. The most important things to Judith were sharing her faith and her love for her family.

Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Baptist Church Building Fund or Hospice of Cabarrus County.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Hopewell Baptist Church Legacy Campus
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so sad to hear of Judy´s passing. She was a dear friend and we shared lots together about Jesus. I know she loved him dearly and was a great witness for our Lord and Savoir. I have missed her for over a year and did not know of her where she was living. My prayers to all the family..
Peggy Phipps
Friend
October 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about Judy passing. She was a dear friend and have not been able to locate her for over a year, did not know she was still living in Midland or I would have gone to visit her. Please if you can, Jamie call me and give me more information. My #980-333-2655, my prayers are with you and all the family.
Peggy Phipps
Friend
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results