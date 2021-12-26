Judy Ann Dixon DeeseOctober 19, 1954 - December 22, 2021Judy Ann Dixon Deese, 67, passed away at Atrium Health Cabarrus Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.She was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Hartsville, S.C., to the late Roscoe Dixon Sr. and the late Lynn B. Dixon. Judy was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Dixon.Visitation for Judy will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. The funeral will begin at 12 p.m., officiated by Brian Rabon. Interment will immediately follow in the cemetery.Judy leaves behind her siblings, Janice Dixon, Linda Harvell, Mitch Dixon, and David Dixon; and many extended family members and lots of friends.Attending church and listening to religious music were some of Judy's favorite things to do. She enjoyed reading and of course shopping. Judy was a member of River of Life Church in Kannapolis.