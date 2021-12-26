Menu
Judy Ann Dixon Deese
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Judy Ann Dixon Deese

October 19, 1954 - December 22, 2021

Judy Ann Dixon Deese, 67, passed away at Atrium Health Cabarrus Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.

She was born Oct. 19, 1954, in Hartsville, S.C., to the late Roscoe Dixon Sr. and the late Lynn B. Dixon. Judy was also preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Dixon.

Visitation for Judy will be held Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Cabarrus Funeral & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy 73 E., in Concord. The funeral will begin at 12 p.m., officiated by Brian Rabon. Interment will immediately follow in the cemetery.

Judy leaves behind her siblings, Janice Dixon, Linda Harvell, Mitch Dixon, and David Dixon; and many extended family members and lots of friends.

Attending church and listening to religious music were some of Judy's favorite things to do. She enjoyed reading and of course shopping. Judy was a member of River of Life Church in Kannapolis.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg, I'm so sorry for you and your family. Hoping you can feel comfort in the many wonderful memories of your Aunt.
Lisa
Other
December 28, 2021
You will be missed by so many. I would do anything to hear your voice again. I love you so much I cant believe you are gone.
Gregory Boyd Jr.
Family
December 27, 2021
