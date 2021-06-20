Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy Shoemaker Furr
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home - Norwood
120 College Street
Norwood, NC
Judy Shoemaker Furr

February 20, 1949 - June 18, 2021

Judy Shoemaker Furr, 72, of Norwood, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Main.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Johnny Leslie will officiate, and burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.

Mrs. Furr was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Cabarrus County, to the late Walter Lee and Daisy Mae Creed Shoemaker. She was a seamstress and a member at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Chock Shoemaker; and sister, Agnes Hinson.

She is survived by her husband, James Larry Furr of the home; daughters, Wendy Hartsell (James) of Norwood and Sharon Newton (Tim) of Mt. Gilead; three brothers, Jake Shoemaker of Concord, Dennis Shoemaker (Vicky) of Concord, and Grady Shoemaker of Kannapolis; three sisters, Annie Barrier of Mt Pleasant, Reba Shoe of Rockwell, and Mary Smetzer (Paul) of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Megan Pinon (Jason), Aaron Hartsell (Brittany), and Tyler Newton (Carmela); and nine great-grandchildren, Ethen, Ezra, Emry, Kylee, Adrianna, Elena, Zed, Edgar, and Giselle.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Edwards Funeral Homes
120 College Street, Norwood, NC
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church
8348 Fork Rd, Norwood, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home - Norwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home - Norwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.