Judy Shoemaker Furr



February 20, 1949 - June 18, 2021



Judy Shoemaker Furr, 72, of Norwood, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Atrium Health Main.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. The Rev. Johnny Leslie will officiate, and burial will follow at Stanly Gardens of Memory.



The family will receive friends Monday evening, June 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Edwards Funeral Home in Norwood.



Mrs. Furr was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Cabarrus County, to the late Walter Lee and Daisy Mae Creed Shoemaker. She was a seamstress and a member at Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard and Chock Shoemaker; and sister, Agnes Hinson.



She is survived by her husband, James Larry Furr of the home; daughters, Wendy Hartsell (James) of Norwood and Sharon Newton (Tim) of Mt. Gilead; three brothers, Jake Shoemaker of Concord, Dennis Shoemaker (Vicky) of Concord, and Grady Shoemaker of Kannapolis; three sisters, Annie Barrier of Mt Pleasant, Reba Shoe of Rockwell, and Mary Smetzer (Paul) of Mt. Pleasant; three grandchildren, Megan Pinon (Jason), Aaron Hartsell (Brittany), and Tyler Newton (Carmela); and nine great-grandchildren, Ethen, Ezra, Emry, Kylee, Adrianna, Elena, Zed, Edgar, and Giselle.



