Judy Darlene Gainey Richardson
February 14, 1946 - December 22, 2021
Judy Darlene Gainey Richardson, 75, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Judy was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Cabarrus County, to the late Carson and Rebecca Canupp Gainey.
Ms. Richardson was a supply clerk for Cannon Mills, until her retirement in 2002. She also was a licensed beautician and would help out friends with doing their hair. She was a great cook and loved to garden and bird watch.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Richardson; son, Billy Richardson; and brother, Timothy Gainey.
She is survived by her daughters, Belinda Yvonne Harris and her husband, Steven, Beatrice Darlene Rogers and Benita Amaris Morris and her husband, Darrell; son, Brian Keith Richardson; grandchildren, Brandon and Patrick Harris, Samantha, Savannah and Jerry Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Steven Karambelas and Katniss Stewart.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice
in memory of Judy.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 24, 2021.