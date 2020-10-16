Judy Seaman HollowayApril 19, 1944 - October 14, 2020Judy Seaman Holloway, 76, a beloved mother, wife and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.Known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh, Judy loved entertaining and celebrating life's special events with her family and friends. Teaching youth kept her young-at-heart, where she playfully inspired and propelled her students to succeed. Judy cherished her immediate and extended family, friends of First Presbyterian Church, her fellow educators, and her students. Expressing herself through art, she had many creative talents, interests and passions including sewing, cooking, art, knitting, quilting, gardening and reading. She delighted in being a grandmother, doting over her two grandbabies, keeping them overnight, cooking with them, taking them on walks, designing and sewing outfits for them, and loving them profusely.Judy had a deep and abiding love for her husband of 53 years, Jim. They were high school sweethearts, who were inseparable, traveling together, raising kids together, and homemaking together.For more than 47 years, Judy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Concord, where she was a member of the Women of the Church and taught preschool and Sunday school. She taught math at Northwest Cabarrus High School and later at Central Cabarrus High. She retired from teaching with 23 years of service.Born April 19, 1944, in Vance County, Judy was the daughter of the late Rhinehardt P.W. Seaman and the late Margaret Estelle Seaman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Norwood Seaman.She was a graduate of Henderson High School in Henderson, and received her bachelor's degree from Elon University.Family members left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jim; son Allen Holloway and partner, Ellen Holloway, of Atlanta; daughter, Karen Holloway and partner, Sarah Caldwell, of Washington, D.C.; sister, Laura Fogleman of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Hope and Connor Holloway; and many extended family members.Family and friends are invited to a graveside service held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, at Middleburg Cemetery in Middleburg, conducted by the Rev. Tabitha Pate. A formal memorial service will be conducted at a later date, at First Presbyterian Church of Concord, when it is safe to meet again.The family extends its sincere appreciation to the entire staff of The Haven at Highland Creek and Hospice and Palliative Care Lake Norman for their compassionate care.The family requests that memorials be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Concord Music Program, 70 Union St. N, Concord, NC 28025.Whitley's Funeral Home