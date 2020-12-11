Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia Ritchie Burris
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Julia Ritchie Burris

Mrs. Julia Ritchie Burris, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis.

Mrs. Burris was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Walter A. Ritchie and Julia Thompson Ritchie.

She formerly worked at the First Assembly Living Center in Concord. She was a member of the Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Kershaw, S.C., and formerly a longtime member of First Assembly Church in Concord.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Burris in 2017.

Mrs. Burris is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Jolly and husband, Tim, of Gaffney, S.C.; son, David Burris and wife, Sarah, of Kershaw, S.C.; two grandchildren, Andrew Burris and Jacob Jolly; sister, Sue Ritchie Emerson of Kannapolis; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sedberry of Concord.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lady's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Julia was a wonderful sister-in-law who was truly a Christian lady. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, as well as an excellent caregiver to her husband who passed earlier. Many will miss her contagious smile. She also sang in her church choir and had the voice of an angel. We will miss you but know you are in a wonderful place.
Mary Ann Sedberry
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results