Julia Ritchie BurrisMrs. Julia Ritchie Burris, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis.Mrs. Burris was born Feb. 24, 1945, in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Walter A. Ritchie and Julia Thompson Ritchie.She formerly worked at the First Assembly Living Center in Concord. She was a member of the Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Kershaw, S.C., and formerly a longtime member of First Assembly Church in Concord.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael L. Burris in 2017.Mrs. Burris is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Jolly and husband, Tim, of Gaffney, S.C.; son, David Burris and wife, Sarah, of Kershaw, S.C.; two grandchildren, Andrew Burris and Jacob Jolly; sister, Sue Ritchie Emerson of Kannapolis; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Sedberry of Concord.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory