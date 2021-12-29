Menu
June Little Sides
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
June Little Sides

Ms. June Little Sides, 83, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Lady's Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Leon Hawks will officiate.

Ms. Sides was born July 10, 1938, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late James Oscar Little and Pauline Jeffers Little. June retired from Cabarrus Memorial Hospital after 40 years working as the secretary for Environmental Services. She was an avid golfer in her younger years, spending lots of time on the many courses in the area. She loved to shop, go to yard sales, and auctions. In her later years, she fell in love with gardening and loved working in the yard. Of course, spending time with her family and great grandchildren gave her much joy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Little Moore.

Ms. Sides is survived by daughters, Dede Plott (Mark) and Cindy Widenhouse (Brent); grandchildren, Jared Overcash (Laura), Josh Plott (Stephanie), Courtney Ryczek (Greg), and Parker Widenhouse; great-grandchildren, Everette, Riley, Bryson, Mart Hart and Graham; nieces and nephews; and a very special cousin, Dean Vasser (Gwen).

We will forever be thankful for the care, love, and friendship shown to our mother by her caregiver, Jeanene Raines.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Ave., Concord, NC 28025.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Jan
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I loved June very much. I loved that she was put in the room with my Mom in Harrisburg. I loved having great talks with her.
Lynne Childers
Family
December 31, 2021
